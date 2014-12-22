Babysitter Charged with Child Molestation

December 22, 2014
(Courtesy: Greene Co. Jail, Joseph Presley, 21)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man from Springfield is behind bars for allegedly touching a 9-year-old boy inappropriately.

Police say 21-year-old Joseph Presley is charged with first-degree child molestation for allegedly touching a 9-year-old boy inappropriately on two different occasions over one year’s time, according to a probable cause statement.

The boy was interviewed by investigators and told them Presley touched his private parts on two different occasions while Presley was babysitting him.

When police questioned Presley about the alleged encounters he admitted to touching the boy on the top of his pants. Presley admitted it was wrong and says he struggles with that mentally, according to the statement.

A judge set Presley’s bond at 25-thousand dollars. He cannot have contact with children under the age of 17, visit any schools, playgrounds, parks, or places where children congregate according to the conditions of Presley’s bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 13.

  • Mister BlueDevil

    This guy gets 30 days & they throw the book at any other criminal for
    misdemeanor pot possession, shoplifting, fraud, etc. .
    The judge and the prosecutor both need to step down.