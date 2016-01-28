Investigators Make Arrest in Arkansas Burglary

by Shannon Cay

NORFORK, Ark. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Department arrests a woman from Jordan in connection to a recent home burglary near Norkfork.

According to Sheriff John Montgomery, 31-year-old from Jordan is facing six felony counts of property theft. He says she is accused of breaking into a woman’s home on January 17th and stealing jewelry boxes, homemade knives, ammunition boxes, and guns.

He says investigators developed Clark as their main suspect and picked her up at a nearby home for an outstanding traffic warrant on January 25th. According to the press release, Clark admitted to the burglary during questioning.

Montgomery says Clark lead investigators to an area where they found most of the stolen goods, with the exception of a jewelry box, ten knives, and one firearm, which are still reported as missing.

Clark is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center in lieu of a 50-thousand dollar bond and has a court date set for February 4th.