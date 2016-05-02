Trial Scheduled in Barry County Murder Case

by Sam Clanton

CASSVILLE, Mo. – A jury trial is scheduled in Barry County Circuit Court for a man from Springdale, Arkansas charged with murdering his child’s mother and grandfather.

According to court records, 38-year-old Christopher Paschall will stand trial in Cassville beginning September 20th.

Paschall is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of parental kidnapping.

He allegedly kidnapped his young daughter after shooting her mother, Casey Brace, and grandfather, Herb Townsend, at their home near Washburn in January of last year.

Paschall was arrested by SWAT officers shortly after police issued an amber alert for his then two-year-old daughter.