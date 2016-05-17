William Lance Neill Griffith age 55 of Branson, Missouri passed away on May 15, 2016 at his residence in Branson.

He was born on October 18, 1960 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma the son of Richard Neill and Cornelia Jane Davis Griffith.

He had been a resident of the Branson area since 1991 moving here from Oklahoma City. He was a musician and played in several locations in Branson including Mel Tillis’s Mole Hole, Pump Boys & Dinettes, Barbara Fairchild to name a few. He was the band leader for Midnite Prairie band, was a carpenter and a welder.

Survivors are his wife: Michele Griffith of the home. Two children; Savannah Deliliah Cain Emery of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Wyatt Griffith of Anderson, Missouri, two step-children; Hannah Sophia Wiberg of Duluth, Minnesota and Samuel Aaron Wiberg serving with the U.S. Army stationed in Italy. His father, Richard Neill Griffith and wife Linda of Edmond, Oklahoma, his mother Cornelia Jane Davis of Wilburton, Oklahoma. A step-brother, Adam Neill Griffith and step-sister, Erin Griffith and two grandchildren, Hadley Jane Emery and Emersyn Jean Emery. He was preceded in death by his sister, Cara Rackley.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, May 19, 2016 at the First Presbyterian Church in Branson with Sheldon Tucker officiating. A second service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 20, 2016 at the Waldrop Funeral Home in Wilburton, Oklahoma with Randy Waldrop officiating. Burial will follow in the Wilburton Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Friends may call at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday where the family will be present from 6 until 8 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the American Cancer Society in his memory.

