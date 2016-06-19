Two Oklahoma Residents Killed in Eureka Springs Motorcycle Crash

by Tim Church

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. – Two residents of Oklahoma are killed in a two vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle Saturday night, near Eureka Springs in Carroll County.

The Arkansas State Police reports 44-year-old David Magee of Barnsdale, Oklahoma was traveling eastbound on U-S 62, at Thorncrown Chapel at 7:03 p.m., when an oncoming, westbound truck crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle Magee was operating.

Magee and a passenger, 45-year-old Marquita Magee, were both pronounced dead and transported to Nelson Funeral Home and Washington Regional Medical Center, according to the online crash report.