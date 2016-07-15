Lawrence “Duncan” Thornberry

July 15, 2016

Lawrence Thornberry

Lawrence “Duncan” Thornberry, age 29, of Reeds Spring, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2016. He was born May 2, 1987, in Poway, California, the son of Terrence Duncan Thornberry and Gina Marie (Lungulow) Brooks. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Duncan was a chef by trade and he enjoyed music, skateboarding and the outdoors. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Even though he is gone from this Earth, Duncan will continue to live through the gift of donation in five other lives he touched.

He was preceded in death by his father, T.D. Thornberry; a grandmother, Jackie Lungulow; a cousin, Kyle Lowrey; and an uncle, Brad Thornberry.

Duncan is survived by his mom and dad, Gina and Matthew Brooks of Reeds Spring, Missouri; a son, Gage Thornberry of Arizona; three brothers, Robert Thornberry, Travis Thornberry and Joseph Thornberry, all of Reeds Spring, Missouri; his grandparents, Paul Lungulow of Reeds Spring, Missouri, Lyle and Janean Brooks of Phoenix, Arizona, Joe and Patty Barille of Ridgecrest, California, Bob and Linda Thornberry of Arroyo Grande, California, Sarabeth and Fred Wilson of Rancho Bernardo, California; his aunts, Denise Lungulow of Hollister, Missouri, Amy Brooks of Phoenix, Arizona; his uncles, Joe and wife Jackie Barille of Carlsbad, California, Tony Lungulow of Maryland; a nephew, Jake Thornberry of Merriam Woods, Missouri; cousins Tess Lungulow, Josh and Jareth Barille and many great aunts and uncles and extended family.

Private Services will be held at a later time. For online condolences please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.

  • Matt Gina Brooks

    Love and miss you son.. always and forever.

  • Matt Gina Brooks

    I will always remember you ..I’m so sad you are gone son

  • Matt Gina Brooks

    I miss you son.. it’s hard to sleep knowing you are gone. .it breaks my heart …You gave the gift of life now 5 other people would have a chance to live longer, I know you would have wanted to help others so I know out there your heart is beating and your kidneys are helping 2 other people and your lungs they are helping someone breath again and your pancreas, well someone out there will now be able control the glucose. Your Father T. D who is resting in peace as well would be so proud of you because he didn’t have an opportunity to have those things as he needed kidneys and pancreas . Your brothers miss you so much and Matt you were always very respectful to Matt . I will never understand this. God is a loving and merciful God and he knew your pain. We will see you again someday .. ps I will watch over your son if even from a distance.

  • Matt Gina Brooks

    I wonder what your heart sounds like beating in someone’s else.. I hope someday we can meet that man and I can hear your heartbeat.. I am heartbroken and no one really knows how broken I am – Mom-

  • Travis

    ♡I love you Duncan and i miss you so very much it kills me to know I will Never see you Again ♡

  • Kennedy Fridley

    I miss you so much. I love you Duncan
    xoxo

  • Matt Gina Brooks

    I wish you were home. Part of my heart stop the day you stop. Your brothers miss you like you wouod not believe. In my heart I know you are resting soundly until the resurrection. Nights are terrible for me although your brothers are close by I’m so alone inside. There are others out here who are very sadden too. You were special I would rather you be here and me where ever your resting your mind & body. I’m drained son literally drained of feelings I’m lost and so much of my mind says run ..run far away.. we all will never forget about you not for a day.

  • Matt Gina Brooks

    Today us the day one month ago you went and saved lIves my wonderful son. GOD loves you he won’t forget about you. . Nor will we xoxo

  • Kennedy Fridley

    I just found another note you wrote me, I still can’t believe you are not here anymore. I think about you everyday baby. I love you Duncan.

  • Matt Gina Brooks

    Everyday I think about you or talk about you. Everyone misses you. It’s heartbreaking

  • Matt Gina Brooks

    You are my butterfly

  • Matt Gina Brooks

    It’s mom… I’m dying inside… I miss you.

  • Matt Gina Brooks

    Miss you ..wish you could come back. Wish I can twinkle my nose and you’d just come back

  • Matt Gina Brooks

    I wonder if I could write forever on here. Miss you Duncan.. I know you can’t hear me but it helps me to write this down because I think of you all the time. I still wonder when I’ll wake from this horrible dream. My family down here don’t even talk about you still only about my mom and it makes me sadder it’s like they’ve forgot you were even ever here. Which makes it hard for me. There isn’t a time I stop thinking about you. Your son just turned 9 he is so smart I can’t wait to see him again. Love you Duncan.

  • Emmie

    Duncan…I’ve been looking for your dad for some time now. Today…i decided to try one last time and i ran across this page. Rest in peace..both you and your dad…I’m still in shock and you were as handsome as ever…

    Emberly T

    • Matt Gina Brooks

      T.D and Duncan will always be loved also their Uncle Brad .. all 3 were sudden and tragedies. . I will miss Duncan and our lives will never be the same.. but he lives on in 5 people he saved with the gift of donation. Gina.

  • Suzanne Thornberry

    It is heartbreaking to know that Duncan is gone. He was deeply loved by his uncle Brad (as were Robbie, Travis and Joey). Brad and Duncan will forever be in my heart and prayers.

    • Matt Gina Brooks

      Thank you for your kind words.. we miss him dearly we miss Brad and T.D & Brad have him wrapped in their arms .. xoxox

  • Matt Gina Brooks

    I miss you son.. my heart is not healing I wish you cam come back

  • Matt Gina Brooks

    Miss you son.

  • Travis

    I miss you Dunc and I love you very much i Wish I said it in person when you were here its Difficult to sleep in your Room i keep picturing us when we ate all those subway cookies and watched movies and yu were in your bed and i was sitting on the floor and i kept moving around to get comfortable and you would say you ok? And i said yea im good im ok and then i kept still moving around and you kept saying are you sure your comfortable and i said yea then i said am i annoying you? And you said no just wondering if yu wanted to sit on my bed with me and i said im ok and it happened again and you asked again and i said im good I feel like maybe you just wanted someone close to you thinking about it now i feel bad and im sorry Duncan ! I love you Your Brother-
    Travis Thornberry

  • Matt Gina Brooks

    It’s been 7 months and not a day goes by I do not think of you. . I miss and love you so very much xoxo