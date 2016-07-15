Lawrence “Duncan” Thornberry, age 29, of Reeds Spring, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2016. He was born May 2, 1987, in Poway, California, the son of Terrence Duncan Thornberry and Gina Marie (Lungulow) Brooks. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Duncan was a chef by trade and he enjoyed music, skateboarding and the outdoors. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Even though he is gone from this Earth, Duncan will continue to live through the gift of donation in five other lives he touched.

He was preceded in death by his father, T.D. Thornberry; a grandmother, Jackie Lungulow; a cousin, Kyle Lowrey; and an uncle, Brad Thornberry.

Duncan is survived by his mom and dad, Gina and Matthew Brooks of Reeds Spring, Missouri; a son, Gage Thornberry of Arizona; three brothers, Robert Thornberry, Travis Thornberry and Joseph Thornberry, all of Reeds Spring, Missouri; his grandparents, Paul Lungulow of Reeds Spring, Missouri, Lyle and Janean Brooks of Phoenix, Arizona, Joe and Patty Barille of Ridgecrest, California, Bob and Linda Thornberry of Arroyo Grande, California, Sarabeth and Fred Wilson of Rancho Bernardo, California; his aunts, Denise Lungulow of Hollister, Missouri, Amy Brooks of Phoenix, Arizona; his uncles, Joe and wife Jackie Barille of Carlsbad, California, Tony Lungulow of Maryland; a nephew, Jake Thornberry of Merriam Woods, Missouri; cousins Tess Lungulow, Josh and Jareth Barille and many great aunts and uncles and extended family.

