Douglas County Man Charged for Armed Criminal Action

by Tim Church

AVA, Mo. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases information on the arrest of a man on Sunday, September 4th.

Sheriff Chris Degase reports his office received a disturbance call possibly involving a gun in Eastern Douglas County near AA Highway. Following an investigation and witness statements at the scene, 58-year-old Paul Welton was arrested.

Welton was charged by the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with 2nd degree felony assault, felony unlawful use of a weapon and felony armed criminal action.

Welton was held in the Douglas County Jail until posting his 20-thousand-dollar bond through a bondsman on September 6th.