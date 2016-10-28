Harrison Man Sentenced to 1 Year for Neg. Homicide

October 28, 2016 Local News 1 comment
Robert Burgess (BCSO photo)

by Shannon Cay

 

HARRISON, Ark. – The court records of a man from Harrison accused of murdering his roommate are released this week.

Records from the Boone County Circuit Court show 55-year-old Robert Burgess pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide on October 21st.

Originally, Burgess was charged with capital murder in connection with the death of his roommate, 48-year-old Shane Ivy, on March 7th.

According to investigators, it is alleged that Ivy was acting in a threatening manner, and Burgess acted in self-defense. According to Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge, Ivy had methamphetamine in his system during the fatal incident, leading to the lesser charges.

Burgess has been sentenced to one year in jail. However, he has been granted time served to date. He has been in the Boone County Jail since his arrest on March 8th.

Additionally, Burgess must pay 5-thousand 860 dollars for various court costs and fees.

  • Stacy Ivy

    ROBERT BURGESS carried a previous felony charge with him throughout this incident with his roommate. How is it POSSIBLE for this man to get away with the killing/murdering of someone, that was unarmed, methamphetamines or not???? Is that all that one has to do is be on methamphetamines and another can blow his/her head off? What about his felony restrictions?? Why did he have possession of a gun?? Why did Burgess run after his roommate after he missed the victim with the first shot??? MANY THANKS FOR NOTIFYING THE FAMILY OF THE VICTIM. Not sure about ‘victims of family and their rights’ but will definitely be finding out. Which JUDGE signed off on this utter disregard for life??? THIS ISN’T OVER!!!!! BOONE COUNTY PROSECUTORS SHOULDN’T BE PRACTICING LAW!!!