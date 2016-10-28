Harrison Man Sentenced to 1 Year for Neg. Homicide

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – The court records of a man from Harrison accused of murdering his roommate are released this week.

Records from the Boone County Circuit Court show 55-year-old Robert Burgess pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide on October 21st.

Originally, Burgess was charged with capital murder in connection with the death of his roommate, 48-year-old Shane Ivy, on March 7th.

According to investigators, it is alleged that Ivy was acting in a threatening manner, and Burgess acted in self-defense. According to Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge, Ivy had methamphetamine in his system during the fatal incident, leading to the lesser charges.

Burgess has been sentenced to one year in jail. However, he has been granted time served to date. He has been in the Boone County Jail since his arrest on March 8th.

Additionally, Burgess must pay 5-thousand 860 dollars for various court costs and fees.