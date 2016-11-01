Missing Woman Investigation Continues in Taney County

by Tim Church

FORSYTH, Mo. – The Taney County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into a missing woman.

On Monday morning, officials issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 30-year-old Amanda Hillhouse. Early reports indicated Hillhouse was last seen exiting a vehicle at 10:30 a.m. on October 24th, following a verbal altercation near Dogwood Canyon, on Missouri 86 in Stone County.

Taney County Sheriff Jimmie Russell reports investigators have spoken with four eye witness with accounts of Hillhouse since the altercation on the 24th. Witnesses have placed her near Highway 160 and Highway O at around 3 p.m. on the 24th, and then at a businesses in Forsyth, around 3 p.m. on the 25th, where she was looking for her stepfather.

Russell adds two of the witnesses informed investigators that Hillhouse was looking to be alone and didn’t want anyone to know where she was at. With this information Russell says at this time it appears she is “missing on her own accord”.

This investigation has also be downgraded from an Endangered Person Advisory to a Missing Person’s case.

Anyone with any information on this investigation is encouraged to call 911 or the Taney County Sheriff’s Office. As more information becomes available we’ll have it for you on air and online at hometowndailynews.com.