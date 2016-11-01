Missing Woman Investigation Continues in Taney County

November 1, 2016 Local News 3 comments
Amanda Hillhouse

Amanda Hillhouse

 

 

by Tim Church

 

 

FORSYTH, Mo. – The Taney County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into a missing woman.

On Monday morning, officials issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 30-year-old Amanda Hillhouse.  Early reports indicated Hillhouse was last seen exiting a vehicle at 10:30 a.m. on October 24th, following a verbal altercation near Dogwood Canyon, on Missouri 86 in Stone County.

Taney County Sheriff Jimmie Russell reports investigators have spoken with four eye witness with accounts of Hillhouse since the altercation on the 24th. Witnesses have placed her near Highway 160 and Highway O at around 3 p.m. on the 24th, and then at a businesses in Forsyth, around 3 p.m. on the 25th, where she was looking for her stepfather.

Russell adds two of the witnesses informed investigators that Hillhouse was looking to be alone and didn’t want anyone to know where she was at. With this information Russell says at this time it appears she is “missing on her own accord”.

This investigation has also be downgraded from an Endangered Person Advisory to a Missing Person’s case.

Anyone with any information on this investigation is encouraged to call 911 or the Taney County Sheriff’s Office. As more information becomes available we’ll have it for you on air and online at hometowndailynews.com.

  • Christie

    Who are these ‘witnesses’? Could the family be notified? How do we ‘KNOW’ they are reliable sources? due to her childs father giving inconsistent stories, how do we know these people actually seen her? and I will tell you she KNOWS where her step father is, she knows where he lives and has had his phone number memorized for years… she wouldn’t be wandering a town she knows like the back of her hand “searching” for her step father when she KNOWS where he lives, and has lived for a long time. Something isn’t right and shame on you Taney County for giving this up so easily.
    Horrible story and accusations to follow the article about her being armed and dangerous 7 days AFTER she had been missing and the ONLY person to give that information was the ONLY person with an inconsistent story… the same person who said she was FOUND at a shelter, but the police couldn’t verify that.

    • Michelle Flathers

      I agree! I have so far heard three different stories her ex boyfriend has told. If that county we doing their job right they would investigate HIM further. Get his phone records and see where he was and make sure the times are accurate. I’m her Aunt and I think he is hiding the truth! I don’t buy any of his stories for a minute!????

    • Terry Lynn Banes

      I’m his aunt an he was cleared I’m getting so tired of all the rumors about him you need to start looking At her ex step dad he supplied her drugs Amanda was a troubled girl