Citizens Provide Input on Possible Branson Gondola Project

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – American Gondola INC. gives area residents and business owners a chance to voice their opinions on the ongoing Branson Gondola Project, during a special presentation on Monday.

In October 2015, American Gondola INC. presented preliminary plans to the City of Branson on bringing a gondola mass transit system to Branson as a form of entertainment and transportation.

Now over a year later, the gondola project remains on track to happen. But before moving forward any further, American Gondola INC. President Jeff Green says they wanted to seek input from those who this project would impact the most.

During the meeting sessions, Green says there were two main questions that kept being brought up. The first being whether this project is part of the community improvement tax, which Green explains it’s not, and secondly:

The results of this meeting, along with business owner petitions, will all be presented at the upcoming Branson Board of Aldermen meetings on November 8th and November 22nd. Green says once the project has written support from the City of Branson they can continue to the next step:

The project is currently estimated to cost between 160 to 200-Million-dollars. Green says he wants to clarify that the City of Branson is not funding this project in anyway, but they need the support of the city in order to receive funding from private contributors.

