Branson Woman Hits $327K Show Me Cash Jackpot

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – A woman from Branson is 327-thousand dollars richer after purchasing a winning Quick Pick ticket in the Missouri Lottery’s Show Me Cash draw game.

Fifty-nine-year-old Rhonda Hall bought the ticket at the White Oak Station on Green Mountain Drive in Branson. She didn’t realize she had a winning combination until the morning after the drawing, when she casually scanned her ticket at the Check-A-Ticket machine located at the store.

Hall says she was shocked and stunned when she hit the jackpot, and the store employees were too.

Hall says she doesn’t plan to do anything lavish with her prize money, but will put a new roof on her house, and pay some of her good fortune forward by helping needy families this Christmas.

According to the Missouri Lottery, Hall’s win marks the 433rd winning Show Me Cash jackpot ticket sold since the game began in 2008. This includes 47 jackpots this year, carrying an average prize of 160-thousand dollars.