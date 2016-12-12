Governor Presents Silver Dollar City with Flag of Freedom Award

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – During his visit to Branson and Silver Dollar City on Thursday, Missouri Governor Jay Nixon presented Silver Dollar City Attractions Co-Founder Peter Herschend with the Show-Me Flag of Freedom Award.

In 2010 Nixon launched the Show-Me Heroes program, which encourages businesses to hire Veterans and members of the National Guard and Reserves. The Show-Me Flag of Freedom Award is presented to businesses who are actively taking part in the Show-Me Heroes program. Currently there are over 100 Veterans employed at Silver Dollar City as part of the Show-Me Heroes program.

Herschend shared what this award means him and the company:

The Show-Me Flag of Freedom Award features a subdued American Flag patch worn by a Missouri National Guard solider or Airman while deployed in support of operations in Afghanistan or Iraq.

Nixon shares since the inception of the program there are over five-thousand employers in the state of Missouri who have employed over eight-thousand veterans.