City to Borrow $13-Million for 76 Revitalization

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson is entering into a loan agreement with the Missouri Transportation Finance Corporation for construction of the New Spirit of 76 Complete Streets project.

Specifically, this 13-million dollar loan covers Phase 1 construction of the Highway 76 revitalization project, from Gretna Road to Rosalee Street.

City Finance Director Jamie Rouch…

Under the current language, future proceeds from a 1-percent sales tax within the 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District would be used as collateral for the loan.

City Administrator Bill Malinen…

Established in March, the C-I-D encompasses about two-thirds of a mile between Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum and Landry’s Seafood Restaurant. The retail sales tax, approved by 94-percent of property owners in the district, is expected to generate about 400-thousand dollars annually.

Aldermen have approved first reading of a bill a authorizing the loan agreement, and plan to approve its final reading January 10th. This is to allow time for a cooperative agreement to be made between the city and the C-I-D board of directors.