Mercy Hospital Berryville Gets National Performance Award





Press Release

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (Dec. 14, 2016) – Mercy Hospital Berryville is ranked among the top 25 percent best-performing rural, acute care hospitals in the nation. That’s according to iVantage Health Analytics and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH), which are recognizing Mercy with a performance award based on quality of care, outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial strength.

“We’re very proud to get this national honor, especially as a small town hospital,” said Doug Stroemel, Mercy Hospital Berryville administrator. “Our close-knit team works around the clock to ensure that our community has access to the best health care possible. This performance award helps to remind us that we’re making a difference.”

The ranking is based on the Hospital Strength INDEX, developed in partnership by NOSORH and iVantage, and captures performance metrics for all rural and Critical Access Hospitals. Using public information, it aggregates data from 66 metrics into three major categories and nine pillars to compile a single, overall rating. Mercy Hospital Berryville, which has 25 acute licensed beds, is positioned in the top quartile.

“These top performers should take great pride in this recognition. It showcases their commitment to continuous performance analysis and improvement,” said Michael Topchik, senior vice president of iVantage Health Analytics, a national advisory and business analytic service.

