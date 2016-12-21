Missing Girl Out of Springfield Found Safe

by Shannon Cay

SPRINGFIELD, No. – A city bus driver finds an autistic girl, who had been missing in Springfield since Tuesday evening, safe this afternoon.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 13-year-old Rachel Mosher from Pleasant Hope was located at a bus stop on Campbell Avenue, near Westlake’s Hardwear in Springfield around 11 a.m.

Officers say they made contact with her on the scene to confirm her identity.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports she left the home of a relative at 6:00 p.m. on foot, after becoming upset. According to a release from the department, Springfield Detectives are now determining what occurred during the 11 hours Mosher was missing.