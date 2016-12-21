Water Restored to Branson’s Murphy Addition

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Utilities Department completes repairs to a ruptured water main at the intersection of Truman and Todd Streets in the Murphy Addition.

According to a news release from the city, emergency locates were performed by all underground utility companies providing service in that area, and crews were able to quickly excavate to find a split in an existing fitting.

In less than two hours after receiving the call this (Wednesday) morning, crews were able to replace the fitting, and restore water service to affected residents on Todd and East Miller Streets.

Extreme cold temperatures and ground movement is the suspected reason for the break.