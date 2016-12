by Sam Clanton

GALENA, Mo. – A Billings woman is hurt in a rollover crash on Highway 413 two miles north of Galena.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 60-year-old Mary Vanzandt was northbound just before noon today (Thursday), when her compact SUV ran off the road, struck a sign and overturned.

Vanzandt was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for treatment of moderate injuries.