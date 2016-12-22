Boil Order In Effect for Areas Around Branson Hills

by: Scott McCaulley

Areas of Taney County Public Water District #3 around Branson Hills are under a Boil Water Advisory into next week after a vehicle ran over a Fire Hydrant causing a water outage in areas west of Highway 65 between Highway 248 and Branson Hills Parkway.

Water District #3 General Manager Ed Young tells Hometown Daily News that his office started getting calls around 5:00 this morning reporting the water outage. Young says a Water Main Break was thought to be the cause of the outage until one of the crews investigating the source of the break found the accident that damaged the hydrant on Bird Road around the Fox Point Condos.

Young said most customers should have water back on but should boil water before consumption while water testing takes place over the next week.