Chandler Named ‘Top 10 Next Gen’ by Groups Today

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – Leah Chandler, Chief Marketing Officer for the Branson/Lakes Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, is named one of the “Top 10 Next Gens” in the latest edition of Groups Today magazine.

A photo of Chandler is on the cover of the publication.

Selected by the magazine editors, the Top 10 Next Gens are said to be representatives of the “next generation rising,” who are blazing their own trail through the group travel industry.

Each of these individuals are recognized for making an impact on the travel industry as a whole by approaching the market with a fresh, progressive perspective.

Below is a link to a PDF version of the magazine:

http://www.mydigipub.com/publication/frame.php?i=366919&p=&pn=&ver=html5