by Sam Clanton

MONETT, Mo. – A woman from Crane is hospitalized for treatment of moderate injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 60 just west of Monett.

State troopers say 21-year-old Britney McFall was eastbound at 3:50 p.m. Thursday, when her car traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a mailbox and overturned.

McFall was transported by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.

She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Highway Patrol accident report.