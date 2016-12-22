Hollister Sees Animal Shelter Fee Increase

by Sam Clanton

HOLLISTER, Mo. – The Taney County Animal Shelter is increasing its fee for impounded animals, and is passing on the cost to local jurisdictions, including the City of Hollister.

Taney County Health Department Director Robert Niezgoda tells aldermen that the increase from 75-dollars to 150-dollars will help offset the cost of vaccinating impounded animals for rabies, as is required by the Department of Agriculture.

He also explains that long term, additional funding needs to be secured in order for the animal shelter to remain open…

City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss agrees that funding for the animal shelter needs to be restructured. He has been part of discussions proposing a possible public-private partnership, enabling the facility to qualify for grants…

The health department’s food health permit fees are also being revised. Aldermen approved first reading of a bill amending city code to include a new pre-opening inspection fee of 100-dollars.