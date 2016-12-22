M.H. Man Accused of Attempting to Make Meth

by Shannon Cay

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – A man from Mountain Home is facing a multitude of charges following the bust of a failed meth lab last week.

Recently released court records show 40-year-old Christopher Osborn is charged with attempting to make meth, having the instruments to manufacture it, and the items to use it. According to the police affidavit, an employee of a local pharmacy suspected Osborn to be purchasing pseudoephedrine pills to make meth because he purchased about 23 grams in a three-month time span.

Sargent Chris Steele with the Mountain Home Police Department says Osborn was released from jail in May after negotiating a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamines. Since Osborn is still a parolee from that charge, Steele was given the warrant to search Osborn’s home on December 15th.

Authorities say they found some of the equipment in Osborn’s bedroom to make the drug, however, the State’s crime lab says he wasn’t successful, as the substance didn’t test positive for meth. Steele says Osborn must have missed several vital steps in the manufacturing process.