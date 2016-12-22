SES, Probation for Man Charged in School Bus Crash

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – A man charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a Forsyth school bus receives a suspended execution of sentence requiring five years of supervised probation.

According to Taney County court records, 39-year-old Brad Phillips of Crawford, Arkansas – formerly of Taneyville – pleaded guilty earlier this month to a felony charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, and a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

On September 21, 2015, state troopers arrested Phillips after he reportedly ran his car into the back of a school bus, fled the scene and later abandoned his vehicle.

Two students sustained minor injuries in the crash but were later released to their parents, according to Forsyth Police.

Phillips posted bond after receiving the charges, but ended up back in the Taney County Jail after failing to appear in court for a plea hearing this summer.

Court records show Phillips also received a SES and two years of unsupervised probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of theft or stealing filed in April.

In another case filed in August of 2015, Phillips was ordered to pay a fine of 100-dollars after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of following another bus or truck closer than 300 feet.