Singer Receives Probation, Restitution Order for Tax Evasion

by Sam Clanton

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A singer in the Branson vocal group SIX receives five years of probation and is ordered to pay nearly 218-thousand dollars in restitution to the federal government.

Fifty-four-year-old Barry Knudsen, who pleaded guilty to tax evasion back in April, received his sentence on Tuesday.

According to federal prosecutors, Knudsen admitted that despite earning significant income through several businesses in which he was a shareholder, he failed to file and pay federal and state income taxes from 2009 to 2014, on earnings totaling more than 1-point-5 million dollars.

This resulted in a state tax loss of more than 46-thousand dollars. However, as of March 8th, Knudsen had satisfied the state’s demand for payment, through an amnesty tax program.

The charges against Knudsen carried a possible sentence of up to six years in federal prison without parole.