by Sam Clanton

MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. – A woman from Taneyville is injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highways 160 and 176 in Merriam Woods.

State troopers say 25-year-old Jessica Forcum of Joplin was westbound at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday, when she failed to stop her SUV at the stop sign and struck an eastbound van driven by 48-year-old Jana Johnson of Taneyville.

Johnson was transported by ambulance to Cox Medical Center Branson for treatment of moderate injuries.