Trial of Alleged Puppy Mill Owner Delayed

by Shannon Cay

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. – The trial of a woman from Wesley, Arkansas facing 177 cruelty to animals charges is moved to February.

Judge Mark Lindsay is delaying the case of 67-year-old Joyce Johnson after her lawyer, Kent McLemore, cited a mental evaluation for her has not yet been completed. Court records show a notice of intent to raise mental disease or defect as a defense.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, five dogs were found dead and another 295 dogs had to be seized from Johnson’s home on March 3rd.

She is facing 150 misdemeanor cruelty to animals charges and another 27 felony aggravated cruelty to animals charges. Johnson pleaded not guilty to all of the allegations against her in on June 28th.

Pending her mental evaluation, records show she will be back in court on February 17th.