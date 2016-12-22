UPDATE: Branson Hills Area Under Boil Water Advisory

by Shannon Cay

BRANSON, Mo. – People living in the Branson Hills area are under a boil water advisory until December 29th due to a crash involving a fire hydrant early this morning.

The general manager of Water District Number Three Ed Young says the crash happened off of Bird Road near the Foxpointe condominiums sometime before 5 a.m.

He says people in homes and businesses west of Highway 65, between Highway 248 and Branson Hills Parkway will need to boil their water for at least three minutes prior to consumption:

The Department of Natural Resources and the Environmental protection agency advise that the water district needs to take two tests 24 hours apart to ensure that the water is safe to drink.

We will be keeping you up to date on when this boil advisory is lifted.