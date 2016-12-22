Youth Christmas Pageant Friday at Branson Landing

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – The story of the birth of Christ will be conveyed Friday evening in a Youth Christmas Pageant presented by Heart-Song Fellowship of Branson.

The director of the ministry, Tim Onnen, says the play begins at 6:30 p.m. at the fountain area of Branson Landing…

Onnen says his group sees this as an opportunity to tell the story of the greatest gift to humanity, which carries a message of hope…

The pageant is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and bring along a cozy blanket.

Heart-Song Fellowship is a ministry of Faith Lutheran Church of Branson.