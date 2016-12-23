Mrs. Carol Smith, 56, of Hollister, died Tuesday, December 20, 2016 in Forsyth, MO. Services will be private

Carol Lee Ann Smith was born Tuesday, December 6, 1960 in Boon, Iowa to Michael Albert and Patsy (Myers) Engnell. At an early age, Carol moved to Forsyth and has been here most of her life. In 2008 She met David Smith and they were married shortly after on April 28, 2008 in Eureka Springs, AR. They moved to Hollister and Carol became a homemaker.

Carol was known as being a very easy going person and had a forgiving heart. She was always willing to help anyone of need and put others before herself. She enjoyed cooking, keeping a well-kept home and was an expert jerky maker. Most of all she was a loving wife, mother, and friend to all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, David Smith of Hollister; one son, Jason Engnell; one brother, Shane Harding; two sisters, Jackie Clayton and Michelle Evans.

She is preceded by her parents and daughter, Tiffany Engnell.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.