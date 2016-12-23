Auditor: Stone County Improves After Low Rated Audit

by Sam Clanton

GALENA, Mo. – Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway says Stone County is making progress addressing dozens of concerns that led to a “poor” performance rating in its most recent audit.

Galloway says since May, Stone County has implemented 38-percent of the recommendations presented in the audit report. She says 57-percent of the recommendations are either partially implemented or in progress, with only 5-percent not implemented.

Galloway says there has been progress in areas related to oversight of the County Collector’s financial activities, and the County Clerk has begun keeping an account book to track property tax charges, transactions and changes, which the Clerk and Commission have committed to using to review the Collector’s annual settlement document.

She says these improvements will ensure information is complete and accurate, and decrease the risk that errors or inappropriate activities will go undetected.

The county has also made improvements to electronic data security. In multiple county offices, computers lacked adequate password controls and automatic system locks.

Other areas of concern addressed in the follow-up report include fuel use, purchases from the Inmate Prisoner Detainee Security Fund, payroll records and various other controls and procedures.

A complete copy of the Stone County audit report is available here.