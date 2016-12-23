Corps Announces Tree Fish Cover Program

by Shannon Cay

BULL SHOALS/NORFORK, Ark. – Complete your gift giving this season by donating the family’s former Christmas tree to the fish at Bull Shoals and Norfork Lakes.

Officials say people are encouraged to drop their real, ornament-free, tree off at any of the Corps of Engineers’ boat ramps over the next several weeks. Local anglers will then sink the discarded trees to give some healthy cover for the fish habitat.

Dylan Edwards, the Natural Resource Specialist at the corp’s Moutain Home Project Office says people should be sure to place the tree on the side of the boat ramp, being careful not to block the ramp and parking areas. He is also asking donors to double check that no tinsel is on the tree, as that can cause harm to the fish.

You can find the location information for Bull Shoals Lake HERE.

You can find the location information for Norfork Lake HERE.