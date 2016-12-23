DCSO Releases Recent Arrest Reports

by Shannon Cay

AVA, Mo. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases information about three arrests that took place this week.

Sheriff Chris DeGease says the department’s Special Response Team served a warrant to a home in Northwestern Douglas County for suspicion of narcotics on Monday, December 19th. According to the report, 21-year-old Jacob Zavala and 23-year-old James Thomas, both of Seymour, were arrested on scene

Both Seymour men are currently incarcerated in the jail, charged with possession of meth and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Their bond has been set at 15-thousand dollars apiece.

Additionally, authorities say 39-year-old Johnny Pennington from Ava was arrested on Wednesday, December 21st after attempting to entice a 14-year-old girl to meet him for sexual acts. The report says a deputy using Facebook was really the person he was messaging with. Upon Pennington’s arrival to meet the fake teen, he was arrested and later charged with enticing a child less than 15.

He is also currently in the Douglas County Jail but with a 15-thousand dollar cash only bond.