Ex-Cardinal, Lakes Area Resident Gagliano Dies

by: Scott McCaulley

Phil Gagliano, who played for four major league baseball teams including three St. Louis Cardinal Pennant winning teams, passed away this week at the age of 74.

Gagliano, who according to his obituary had moved to Hollister in 2003, joined the Cardinals in 1963 and played several games in 1964 for the Cardinals, who took the World Series that year, though he was not a member of the Postseason Roster. He was a member of the Cardinals for the 1967 World Series and 1968 National League Champion teams and later spent time with the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, and Cincinnati Reds, playing for a total 0f 12 years.

Services for Gagliano will be in his Hometown of Memphis, Tennessee on Monday. The full obituary for Phil Gagliano can be found on the Obituaries Page of Hometown Daily News.com.