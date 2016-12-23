Hometown Crash Kills Ash Grove Woman

by Shannon Cay

ASH GROVE, Mo. – A woman from Ash Grove is killed in a crash in her hometown yesterday evening.

Troopers say a car driven by 50-year-old Jerry Enyart from Ashgrove was traveling southbound with his wife 49-year old Laura Enyart. Just before seven that evening, Authorities say the two attempted to cross Highway 160 and they were hit by an eastbound truck, driven by 79-year-old Gary Guy from Willard.

According to the online crash report, Guy was driving without headlights on.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Says Jerry Enyard suffers from serious injuries, while Guy suffers from moderate injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Greene County Chief Forensic Investigator Tom Ban DeBerg pronounced Laura Enyart dead at the scene. Troop D of the State Patrol says this is the 113th fatality for 2016.