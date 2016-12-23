Huntsville Sgt. Appointed Captain

by Shannon Cay

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. – A Huntsville Police sergeant is named as the incoming captain this week.

Madison County Sheriff Elect Rick Evans, who will succeed Sheriff Phillip Morgan, has named Shawn Ellis to work alongside him as a captain. Currently, he is a Huntsville Police Sgt. and Huntsville School District technician. Overall, Ellis has more than 30 years experience in law enforcement.

Ellis also worked for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office from February 2006-August 2007 before accepting the Elkins police chief position. He retired from the position in 2009, at which time he became a part-time employee of the Huntsville Police Department.

The changes will take place as of January 1st 2017.