Laurence Arnold Young, Lampe, MO, son of Arnold and Rosemary Young, was born March 22, 1937 in Chicago, IL and departed this life on December 20, 2016 at the age of 79.

Laurence had been a resident of the area the past thirteen years moving here from Naperville, IL. Before retiring he was a technical engineer for the phone company. He was a Mason, on the board of the Baxter Lampe Team and on the board of MoArk.

Survivors include his wife, Doris Young of Lampe, MO and several granddogs and grandcats and a host of friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 27, 2016 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, MO with service following at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in Grays Cemetery Port Matilda, PA.

Local services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.