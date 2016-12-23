Man Sentenced for Shooting His Father

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – A man from Rockaway Beach charged with shooting his father during an altercation in March is sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

According to court records, 29-year-old Mark Schwartz entered guilty pleas to charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

He received three years in prison for armed criminal action, and a suspended execution of sentence requiring five years of probation on the other charges, with the sentences to run concurrently.

According to a probable cause statement, the altercation stemmed from Schwartz’s girlfriend showing up unannounced at his father’s home the evening of March 5th. The father reportedly pointed a shotgun at the woman, thinking someone was there to rob him.

Later on, Schwartz confronted his father, and ended up shooting him in the right thigh with a .22 caliber pistol. The father did not seek immediate medical treatment, and was shot again the following morning when Schwartz returned to the home.

Before going to the hospital, the father appeared in person at the Taney County Sheriff’s Office in Forsyth to report the incident.