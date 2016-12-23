Phillip Joseph Gagliano, Sr.

Philip Joseph Gagliano, Sr, age 74, of Hollister, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016, from cardiac arrest. Phil was born December 27, 1941, in Memphis, Tennessee. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

After graduating from CBC High School, Phil signed with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he raised his family and resided for 48 years. Phil retired to Hollister, Missouri in 2003.

Phil is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Palmer Gagliano; daughter, Regina (David) Mach,; daughter, Michele (Mark) Pyatt; son, Philip (Holly) Gagliano; daughter, Christina (Roger) Williams; grandchildren, Kyle (Courtney), Conner (Allison), Hillary (Lucas), Sophia (Joseph), Owen, Josie, Molly Grace, Mary-Ruth, Lauren, Emma, Sydney; siblings, Ralph Michael Gagliano, Elizabeth Whittemore and Paul Gagliano.

A memorial service mass will be held 3:00 pm Monday, December 26, 2016, at St. Louis Catholic Church, 203 S. White Station Road, Memphis, Tennessee. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the mass beginning at 1:00 pm. Reception to follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Phil may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org . For online condolences please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com .