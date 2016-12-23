Sheriff’s Office to Update Cellebrite Software

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – The Taney County Sheriff’s Office is entering into a new contract to update its Cellebrite software system, used for downloading cell phone information in criminal cases.

Sheriff Jimmie Russell discussed the agreement with county commissioners…

Also during their regular meeting this week, commissioners approved an agreement with S&S Pumping Services of Merriam Woods to provide septic system services associated with the county’s free septic pump-out program.

The board also renewed mechanical services contracts with Brown’s Auto Care Plus LLC and Tri-Lakes Motors, Inc.