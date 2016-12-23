Vandals Hit Cedar Creek Fire Department

by Sam Clanton

CEDAR CREEK, Mo. – The Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department is picking up the pieces after two men break into the fire station early Wednesday morning, stealing a brush truck and several miscellaneous items.

President of the Fire Board Jennie Baltz says the young men were caught on camera removing the 500-gallon tanker…

Later that morning a conservation agent found the truck axle-deep in mud on the banks of Beaver Creek, off of Devil’s Tea Table Road. Baltz says the culprits attempted to set fire to the vehicle…

Immediately after the incident, crews from surrounding fire departments, including Central Taney County and Western Taney County, began helping Cedar Creek by removing the truck from the creek, and shoring up the damaged wall at the fire station. Since then, several other agencies also offered assistance…

Fire Chief David May is still trying to determine the extent of the damages, but he says insurance will not cover any of the cost to repair or replace the fire truck.

Those who feel inspired to help the volunteer department financially at this time can send a check or money order to: Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 135, Cedar Creek, MO, 65627.

Donations are tax deductible and the department will provide tax letters.

For those wanting more information, Baltz says folks can contact her at home by calling 417-794-3569.

Chief May says he can be reached at 546-0709, or 794-3356.

May says plans are already being made to hold a fundraiser in 2017.