Branson Mill Adopts 20 Seniors for Christmas

Press Release

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Mill adopted 20 seniors to give gifts and warm holiday greetings to last Friday, December 16th, 2016.

“The seniors were thrilled to receive such sentiment during the holidays, and we were overjoyed to be able to join in and give them a Christmas to remember in coordination with the Branson Senior Center and other wonderful vendors within the Branson Mill,” said Mllyranda Zimmerebner, Branson Mill General Manager.

Eleven businesses within the Branson Mill, including, Crooked Sky Trading Post, Judy’s Quilting Corner, Tina Richards Studio, he Kevin Shorey Show, Protonic Balancer, Mr. M’s Workshop, The Potter’s Shed, Amy’s Art, Art Folk, Desiree’s Craftroom and Ja’ Boa Jewelry, organized everything from food baskets to socks to give to their friends at Branson Senior Center for Christmas.

“We can’t wait to do this again next year, and hope that more businesses will join in too, to give these sweet seniors something special to enjoy during the holiday,” said Desiree Lewis of Desiree’s Craftroom. Traci Burrow of Branson Senior Center exclaimed, the adopt a senior event a great success and expects the community participation to more than double next year.

For more information on Branson Mill Craft Village please call 417-334-8436 or email Myranda@Bransonmill.com or for more information on how to get involved in this event for the senior Center next year, contact Traci Burrow at 417-337-8510 or email her at Tburrow@Bransonmo.gov.