Dierks Joins Red Cross Staff as Volunteer Specialist

Press Release

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jennifer Dierks, of Nixa, has been named the new volunteer specialist for the American Red Cross of Southern Missouri.

Dierks joined the chapter on Nov. 21 and will be based at Springfield office. As a volunteer specialist she will support volunteer outreach and recruitment throughout the chapter’s 29 counties. Dierks will also assist in volunteer meetings, orientation, and recognition events.

“Jennifer brings experience in special events and recruiting that will help us build a strong Red Cross volunteer network throughout the Ozarks,” said Stacy Burks, executive director for Southern Missouri. “This means our neighbors and their communities will be better served when impacted by fire, flood, or other natural disaster.”

Dierks was employed as an EMT at Cox Hospital EMS in Springfield. Concurrently, she was a recruiter for JTPS EMS specializing in placing emergency medical services professionals. She has experience on social media, as well as, recruiting through trade groups, career fairs and association memberships. Dierks has an Associate of Arts Degree from Ozarks Technical College in Springfield. She and her family reside in Nixa.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to expand our volunteer base here in Southern Missouri,” Dierks said. “We recognize that volunteers are absolutely the heart of the Red Cross. It amazes me how many ways the Red Cross volunteers gives of themselves selflessly to the surrounding communities and across the nation. I can’t wait to match volunteers to positions that enhance and expand their abilities.”

With more than 540 volunteers, the Southern Missouri chapter serves 29 counties in Southwest and South Central Missouri. Whether helping one displaced family or thousands, providing assistance to veterans, or teaching others how to respond in emergencies, it’s through the efforts of these ordinary people that the Red Cross can do extraordinary things. To volunteer, go to redcross.org or call the Springfield headquarters, (417) 832-9500 or toll free (866) 206-0256.

If someone would like to support the Red Cross mission and help those in need, they can visit http://www.redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Contributions may also be sent to the local Red Cross chapter or to the American Red Cross, P.O.