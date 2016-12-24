Galena Teen Seriously Injured in Crash near Cassville

by Sam Clanton

CASSVILLE, Mo. – A teenager from Galena suffers life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 248 five miles northeast of Cassville in Barry County.

State troopers say 19-year-old Tucker Moore was northbound at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, when he fell asleep behind the wheel, causing his car to travel off the roadway and into a ditch.

Moore was transported to Mercy Hospital in Aurora for treatment of serious injuries.

He wasn’t wearing a seat belt, according to the Highway Patrol accident report.