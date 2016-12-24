Reeds Spring School District to Join BIG 8 Conference

Press Release

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – Reeds Spring School Board members approved a move to the BIG 8 Conference during their December 21 meeting. Earlier this month, the BIG 8 invited Reeds Spring and five other school districts to join the conference. All six schools have now given approval to the arrangement. The other new members are Hollister, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, Nevada, and Springfield Catholic.

“The BIG 8 is a good fit for us,“ said Reeds Spring Superintendent Michael Mason. “The conference has many schools that are geographically close to us and similar in size.”

In 2018, the six new schools will join current BIG 8 members Aurora, Cassville, East Newton, Lamar, McDonald County, Monett, Mount Vernon, and Seneca. Seven of the schools, including Reeds Spring, will compete in the east division. The other seven schools will compete in the west division.

“This conference has a well-deserved reputation for outstanding athletic and academic achievements,” Mason said. “We expect the competition to be challenging and the character of our students to grow stronger as a result.”