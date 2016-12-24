Tanger Outlets Donates to Local Agencies

Press Release

BRANSON, Mo. – In appreciation of all the hard work, sacrifice and dedication shown by the Branson Police Department, Branson Fire & Rescue Department and the Taney County Ambulance District, Tanger Outlets Branson was honored to gift $1,000 to each agency. These annual donations are used by each organization to contribute to the safety and quality of life in the Branson area.

“The Tanger Team is thrilled to assist our local service agencies in this small way,” stated Jamie Whiteis, General Manager of Tanger Outlets Branson. “We are extremely grateful to the men and women of our community who risk so much to keep Branson safe.”

“The department appreciates the continued support of our local Tanger family. We’re able to ‘pay it forward” with these funds by covering the cost of resources not in our operational budget,” explained fire chief, Ted Martin. “Thanks to donations like this, we are able to purchase additional equipment and even candy to distribute at the annual Adoration Parade.”

City of Branson Chief of Police, Stanley Dobbins stated their funds will be put toward additional equipment for the canine unit. The Taney County Ambulance District donation will be used for several programs including the Hands-Only CPR training for the general public, the AED program that places the life-saving device in strategic locations throughout the county, and for the TCAD recognition ceremony spotlighting deserving paramedics for their heroic efforts throughout the year.

Tanger Outlets Branson features over 75 name brand outlet stores and is conveniently located at 300 Tanger Boulevard, just off Highway 76, 2 miles west of U.S. Highway 65.