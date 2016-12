by: Scott McCaulley

The Boil Water Advisory that had been in affect for areas between Highway 248 and Branson Hills Parkway has been lifted.

Ed Young, General Manager for Public Water District #3 tells Hometown Daily News.com that they have received “satisfactory samples back from the lab and the water is safe to drink.”

The Boil Advisory had been issued on Thursday morning after a Fire Hydrant was hit by a vehicle on Bird Road causing a loss in water pressure.