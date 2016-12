by Shannon Cay

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson Mayor Karen Best sends an online Christmas greeting to the community.

Taking time to think about those who serve and protect the community, Best sent an online greeting from her Family’s home in Arizona on Christmas day:

Additionally, best mentioned and thanked soldiers who are fighting overseas. Best started her career in education in the area and was elected as Mayor of Branson in April of 2015.

You can see the video HERE.