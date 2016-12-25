KRZK, HTDN.com Team Up with Phillips Web Site for Tournament Coverage

by: Scott McCaulley

106.3 KRZK and Hometown Daily News.com will again provide coverage of area teams and the Blue and Gold and Pink and White Holiday Basketball Tournaments in Springfield this year with help from an area sports web site.

KRZK and HTDN.com will team up with perryphillipssports.com to cover selected games. The Schedule for the first few days of the tournament:

Monday

B & G: Reeds Spring vs. Greenwood 9:30 AM KRZK/HTDN.com

B & G: Branson vs. Glendale 6:30 KRZK/HTDN.com

Tuesday

B & G: Branson Second Round Game 12:30 KRZK/HTDN.com

P & W: Branson vs. Lamar 12:30 PPS.com

B & G: Reeds Spring Second Round Game 5:00 PPS.com

B & G: Hollister Second Round Game 9:30 KRZK/HTDN.com

Wednesday

P & W: Branson Second Round Game 6:00 KRZK/HTDN.com

The rest of the week’s schedule will depend on results for the area teams. Schedules will be updated here during the week.