Bette Jean (Richards) Duckworth, age 90, of Branson, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2016, in Hollister, Missouri. Bette was born in Wray, Colorado, June 4, 1926, the daughter of E.B. and Elda (Veal) Richards. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Leaving a lasting legacy, Bette will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Duckworth; and a brother, Keith Richards.

Bette is survived by 4 generations, including 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.