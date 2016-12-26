Blue and Gold Tournament Opening Day

by: Scott McCaulley

The 71st Annual Blue and Gold Basketball Tournament tips off today with games on the Missouri State Campus at both the JQH Arena and Hammons Student Center. Two of the games, Reeds Spring against Greenwood at 9:30 this morning and Branson vs. Glendale at 6:30 tonight can be heard on Hometown Daily News.com and 106.3 KRZK.

Schedule

Blue Division at HSC

Marshfield vs. Crane 9:30 AM

Mount Vernon vs. Republic 11:00 AM

Aurora vs. Clever 12:30

Willow Springs vs. Parkview 2:00

Spokane vs. Mansfield 5:00

Branson vs. Glendale 6:30

Skyline vs. Catholic 8:00

Ava vs. Hartville 9:30

Gold Division JQH Arena

Greenwood vs. Reeds Spring 9:30 AM

Strafford vs. Nixa 11:00 AM

West Plains vs. Fair Grove 12:30

Buffalo vs. Ozark 2:00

Willard vs. Lebanon 5:00

Camdenton vs. Bolivar 6:30

Stockton vs. Rogersville 8:00

Hollister vs. Mountain Grove 9:30